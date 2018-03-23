Christina Aguilera Reveals Her Track ‘Infatuation’ Was About a Gay Man Who Broke Her Heart: WATCH

On last night’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, guest judge Christina Aguilera sat backstage with the Season 10 queens and revealed that her song “Infatuation” was about an ex who turned out to be gay.

Aguilera also talked about her track “Fighter”: “Being taken advantage of created ‘Fighter.’ Growing up in this business at a young age, you could just imagine being around older men a lot and dishonest people, and it’s really hard. Once you do obtain a certain level of success, you can become jaded … but I think as long as you keep remembering who you are as a person, keep remembering the good around you, then nothing can stop you.”

If you listen closely, interjected in the conversation about “Fighter” was a query about the track “Infatuation”. Said Aguilera, prompting a screaming frenzy: “It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine.”

