Gus Kenworthy Shares His Entire Coming Out Journey in Intimate Interview: WATCH

If you’ve followed Gus Kenworthy’s career with any interest, you’ve probably seen one to a dozen videos of him talking about coming out as gay, but a new clip from People magazine and GLSEN (part of a new series featuring 16 LGBTQ celebrities) puts his whole coming out timeline in perspective.

From his family to his ski friends to his mother to the reveal of his boyfriend Matt on TV, Kenworthy explains how each moment has effected him.

It shows that as gay people we need to continue coming out our whole lives, and the liberating effect it can have on ourselves.

People adds, of the rest of the series:

One inspiration for the series: the new movie Love, Simon (in theaters March 16), a moving comedy-drama about a gay teen (Nick Robinson) struggling with how to come out to his friends and parents (played by Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel). Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti (the producer behind TV’s Riverdale and Supergirl) tells his own coming out story in the series, as does costar Keiynan Lonsdale.

Others sharing their stories include Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Grey’s Anatomy actress Sara Ramirez, retired NBA player Jason Collins, social media star Tyler Oakley and Brooke Guinan, a New York City firefighter who is transgender.