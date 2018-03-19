Jim Carrey Portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders Goes Viral

Jim Carrey posted a portrait over the weekend that has gone viral of a woman assumed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Tweeted Carrey with the portrait: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

The AP reports: “Some Twitter users accused Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of Christian. A spokeswoman for Carrey confirms it is his painting. But she would not confirm it is Sanders.”