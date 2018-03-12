DowDuPont Names New Openly Gay CEO, Jim Fitterling

Trump Goes ALL-CAPS After Sham House GOP Russia Probe Finds (Shocker) No Collusion

DowDuPont, the world’s largest chemical company, today announced that its openly gay COO Jim Fitterling would become the company’s chief executive officer.

DowDuPont is the product of the mega-merger last August of Dow Chemical and DuPont. It will soon be split into three publicly-traded companies focused on materials science, specialty products, and agriculture.

At that point, Fitterling will lead the materials science company which will be called Dow and will be the highest-ranking on the Fortune 500.

Fitterling came out to his fellow employees in 2014, after working for Dow Chemical since 1984.

Fitterling joins a tiny number of LGBTQ CEOs of Fortune 500 companies: Tim Cook at Apple, and Inga Beales, CEO of Lloyd’s of London, who is openly bisexual.