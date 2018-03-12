Towleroad

DowDuPont Names New Openly Gay CEO, Jim Fitterling

by Andy Towle
March 12, 2018 | 7:47pm

DowDuPont, the world’s largest chemical company, today announced that its openly gay COO Jim Fitterling would become the company’s chief executive officer.

DowDuPont is the product of the mega-merger last August of Dow Chemical and DuPont. It will soon be split into three publicly-traded companies focused on materials science, specialty products, and agriculture.

At that point, Fitterling will lead the materials science company which will be called Dow and will be the highest-ranking on the Fortune 500.

Fitterling came out to his fellow employees in 2014, after working for Dow Chemical since 1984.

Fitterling joins a tiny number of LGBTQ CEOs of Fortune 500 companies: Tim Cook at Apple, and Inga Beales, CEO of Lloyd’s of London, who is openly bisexual.



