‘Dolly’ Minogue Releases Another Countrified Dance Track: LISTEN

Kylie Minogue has released another pop-dance track from her upcoming album Golden that’ll have you asking, “Dolly, is that you?”

The good news is, if you liked the first single “Dancing”, you’ll probably like “Stop Me From Falling” too.

Kylie is set to headline NYC Pride’s Pride Island at the end of June, where you’re sure to hear these singles along with some others.

Kylie’s new album Golden is out on April 6.

Said Minogue to BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans: “I was a little bit fragile when I started working on this album. It was a really good time to be honest and work through everything, and give a snapshot of where I am in my life. A lot of it was done in Nashville, and that taught me about putting more story into the song. And then you can take that song and produce that any way you want.”