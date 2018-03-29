At Least 7 Advertisers Dump FOX News’ Laura Ingraham After She Mocks Parkland’s David Hogg

Hulu, Johnson & Johnson, Nutish, Trip Advisor, Wayfair, Expedia, and Nestle all announced today they are no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham’s FOX News show after Ingraham mocked Parkland survivor David Hogg’s rejection from colleges.

Tweeted Ingraham: “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) ”

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Hogg responded by tweeting a list of advertisers of Ingraham’s program.

After her tweet had been up for more than a day, Ingraham then scrambled to apologize after several companies announced they would stop advertising.

Tweeted Ingraham: “Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how “poised” he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion.”

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg told the NYT: “She only apologized after we went after her advertisers. It kind of speaks for itself…I’m not going to stoop to her level and go after her on a personal level…I’m going to go after her advertisers.”

Hogg also said that Ingraham needs to denounce the way FOX News has treated the Parkland survivors.