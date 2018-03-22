Charlotte Councilmember Asks What to Do with Revealing Grindr Photos of a Hypocritical Candidate

Seth Meyers Reveals How Trump’s Affairs with Putin and Stormy Daniels are Alike: WATCH

Charlotte, North Carolina City Council member LaWana Mayfield, the city’s first openly gay councilmember, asked what to do with Grindr photos of a hypocritical candidate in a tweet she posted on Sunday.

Tweeted Mayfield: “Question for You all. When candidates and those that are extremely judgemental have a @Grindr page with pictures of their private parts should that be fair game? BTW #grindr is a same-sex site #knowwhoyoumaybevoting4”

Question for You all. When candidates and those that are extremely judgemental have a @Grindr page with pictures of their private parts should that be fair game? BTW #grindr is a same-sex site #knowwhoyoumaybevoting4 — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) March 18, 2018

Mayfield later told the Charlotte Observer that the tweet was hypothetical:

“Not yet,” she said when asked whether she knows someone who has posted photos of their private parts on Grindr. “But if I find out, I will go ahead and expose you. I can’t stand the hypocrisy.”

Mayfield also said she was mad about Pennsylvania GOP congressman Tim Murphy who resigned over an affair, and elected officials who “say it’s morally wrong to be in a same-sex relationship, but then they are caught in a bathroom.”