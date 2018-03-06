Dad Makes His Gay Son a Shocking Grindr Offer in New Clip from ‘Love, Simon’ – WATCH

A new Love, Simon clip from the upcoming film adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s “coming-of-age coming-out” novel Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda features Nick Robinson, who plays Simon, and his father played by Josh Duhamel.

In the touching scene (above), Duhamel’s character Jack has just learned about his son’s sexual orientation. Watch another new clip down below.

The film’s US trailer came out last week but the UK one features some new footage from the film (and definitely more spoilers, we think), which is due out on March 16.

Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Green Lantern, Everwood, Political Animals, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow) directed the film.

The film also features Katherine Langford, Jennifer Garner, Miles Heizer, and Tony Hale.

The film’s synopsis:

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who co-executive produce the new NBC show This Is Us, wrote the script.

Said Berlanti to EW about choosing to direct the film: “There’s this one section of the film where Simon imagines this one boy and imagines them kissing underneath the mistletoe at Christmas. In every other major studio film, it’s always the guy and the girl. And there was something so powerful about it being just a guy imagining himself with this other guy in a film again that was going to be marketed and sold as a mainstream romantic comedy.”

Another clip teases Simon’s “huge-ass secret.”