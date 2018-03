Brazil Rocked After LGBT City Councillor Marielle Franco is Shot to Death in Targeted Assassination

Trump Brags About Lying to Justin Trudeau About Trade Deficit, Then Lies to American People About It

Matt Wilkas (many will know him as Gus Kenworthy’s significant other or from Gayby or New York is Dead) and Daniel Vincent Gordh are launching a new “sometimes gay” web series called Matt & Dan which they’ve previewed with a hilarious trailer. Check it out above.

The first episode is coming next Wednesday. It’ll be here for you.