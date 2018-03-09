Seth Meyers Describes Trump’s D**k Pic and It’s Horrific: WATCH

On Thursday night, Seth Meyers elicited gasps from his audience when, after revealing the news of the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, he took a much closer look at the news that there are probably photos from Trump’s alleged affair with the porn star.

Said Meyers: “So we are looking at the very real possibility that Donald Trump sent Stormy Daniels a dick pic. Can you even imagine? Oh, you can, and that’s why you’re making those awful noises. It would look like a flaming-hot Cheeto sitting on a Brillo pad.”

Meyers audience protested the description as they all threw up in their mouths a little, to which Meyers replied: “No! No! I think we should spend more time on this! Can you just imagine him locked in a bathroom backstage trying to find the right angle with his flip phone camera?”

Watch: