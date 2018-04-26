Rugby Team’s Jersey Shows Support for Diversity and Inclusion by Making a Rainbow When It Stretches

Austin Man Gets 10 Years Probation for Murder of Neighbor After Using ‘Gay Panic’ Defense

New Zealand’s world-famous All Blacks and Black Ferns rugby teams are the centerpiece of a new campaign for diversity and inclusion, wearing a specially-crafted jersey that creates a rainbow when the fabric is stretched.

Insurance Company AIG Japan, the All Blacks’ sponsor, created a new ad highlighting the campaign and jerseys.

Writes AIG Japan: “AIG Japan will continue to lead the charge in Japan, under the message and philosophy of ‘DIVERSITY IS STRENGTH.’ Using the soon-to-be-iconic ‘UNITED BLACK T-SHIRT’ as its symbol, it will foster charity programs that support its cause of building a community and network of people willing to stand together to fight against the injustice of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender, physical and mental abilities, race and nationality.”

Watch: