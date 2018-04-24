Chris Evans Knows His Gay Brother Scott Very Well, and Vice-Versa: WATCH

Chris Evans’s gay brother Scott joined him on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the siblings took a test on how well they know each other, answering questions about each other’s favorite books, Disney movies, and with whom they had their first kisses.

Said Scott after Chris guessed correctly that Scott’s first kiss was with a girl named Emily Benton and Chris’s with a girl named Maggie Sullivan: “They’re watching. Emily’s like…’I turned him gay.'”

The game went on to reveal where Scott hid his Monopoly money (down his pants), what Chris told his first grade class that their dad did for a living, and that Chris once split Scott’s head open with a book.