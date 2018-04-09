Corey Johnson, The Moon, John Barrowman, Kate McKinnon, Mark Zuckerberg: HOT LINKS

CHRISTOPHER WYLIE. Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says the amount of Facebook data his former firm used could “absolutely” be higher than previously announced and says that Steve Bannon “absolutely wanted to use [the data] for Republican candidates … [and] alt-right candidates in the United States.”

ASS UP. John Barrowman gets out his moon on the streets of NYC.

MARK ZUCKERBERG. The opening remarks of his testimony tomorrow.

NEW: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's opening remarks for this week's congressional testimony released. "It will take some time to work through all of the changes we need to make, but I’m committed to getting it right," he says. https://t.co/YFvUpK5Yzm pic.twitter.com/HntUkuiU6x — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2018

SYRIA. Defense Secretary Mattis has not ruled out military action: “I don’t rule out anything right now. The first thing we have to look at is why are chemical weapons still being used at all when Russia was the framework guarantor of removing all chemical weapons, and so working with our allies and partners from NATO to Qatar and elsewhere we are going to address this issue.”

RUSSIA PROBE. Manafort moves to suppress evidence found in storage unit…

SURVEILLANCE. DHS compiling troubling database of journalists and media influencers.

SKETCH. Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti says sketch of man who threatened her will be released.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti says he and Stormy Daniels have a composite sketch of the person they say threatened her and will release it tomorrow to get help from the public in identifying that person https://t.co/bMnLxtIX5m pic.twitter.com/bP6bl9hm6w — New Day (@NewDay) April 9, 2018

COREY JOHNSON. The man who is glitterbombing New York City politics. ‘It’s not exactly bumper-sticker ready yet, but to even the casual observer City Council speaker Corey Johnson has glitter-bombed the city’s staid political scene. Flip through social media, and it is hard to miss online videos of Johnson, 35, belting out Lady Gaga, arms outstretched, from the back seat of his government-supplied SUV, dancing along to “The Country Bear Jamboree” at Disney World on his recent Florida vacation, or doing the morning weather on the local Fox broadcast. (“It may not be raining men, but there was a little precipitation this morning.”)’

JUST DANCE. Lady Gaga reflects on the 10 year anniversary of her first hit.

TRUMP TOWER. Todd Brassner, who died in a fire there over the weekend, wanted to sell his apartment but couldn’t unload it: “It haunts me,” said Stephen Dwire, 67, a musician and music producer who had been friends with Mr. Brassner since they were 14-year-olds in Harrison, N.Y., in Westchester County. “He said, ‘This is getting untenable,’” Mr. Dwire said. “It was like living in an armed camp. But when people heard it was a Trump building, he couldn’t give it away.”

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO. Evangelicals march in support of laws criminalizing homosexuality. ‘In five days, the court is set give its ruling on LGBT+ rights activist Jason Jones’ challenge that TT’s buggery laws are discriminatory and therefore unconstitutional. “We want to make a statement to the government that no matter what the court’s decision, we as a population want the buggery laws kept,” Keith Ramdass, pastor at the Grace International West Indies Fellowship in Chaguanas, and one of the event’s organisers, told Newsday.

BLAME IT ON THE WHAT. Woman blames cocaine in purse on windy day: “It must have flown through the window and into my purse.”

JUSTIN BIEBER. On his tattoos: “If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one!!Over a hundred hours of hart work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN”

FINANCE LESSON OF THE DAY. Kate McKinnon talks to kids about money.

CLOSE-UP OF THE DAY. The Moon.

CUTE COUPLE OF THE DAY. Timothy Springs and Peter Harris.