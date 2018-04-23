Drag Queen Ada Vox Slays ‘American Idol’ with Queen’s ‘The Show Must Go On’ – WATCH

Flight Records Show Trump Lied to Comey About Overnighting in Moscow on the Alleged ‘Pee Tapes’ Weekend

On American Idol, drag queen Ada Vox is proving week after week that she has what it takes, this week delivering a powerhouse performance of Queen’s “The Show Must Go On”.

Said Lionel Richie: “you came here tonight to stop the show…Each time you come, you take us to another level. You are on fire my dear.”

“Not only did you stop the show, you started the show, queen,” sassed Katy Perry. “I was waiting for someone to show up.”

Added Luke Bryan: “The biggest voice I ever heard. Right there.”

Watch: