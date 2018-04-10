Gay Couple Attacked by 4 Men After Miami Beach Gay Pride: VIDEO

Laura Ingraham Claims She’s the Victim of ‘Stalinist’ Bullying in Return to Air: WATCH

Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov, a gay couple, and a man who tried to help them were violently attacked by four men on Sunday in South Beach shortly after Miami Beach’s Gay Pride parade.

Watch NBC Miami’s interview with the victims, above. CBS Miami here:

NBC Miami reports:

Police said the men were being called gay slurs in Spanish during the attack. They started to run away and were being chased by the suspects. That’s when a good Samaritan, who was identified as Helmut Muller Estrada, tried to break up the attack.

“What you see on the video continues. And it continues once they are on the ground and they continue to be attacked and violently punched,” said Ernesto Rodriguez of Miami Beach Police.

Police released additional surveillance video and photos of the suspects. Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.