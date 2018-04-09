Ellen Welcomes the First-Ever Gay Navy Spouse of the Year: WATCH

Ellen today welcomed Matthew and Brian Alvarado (above). Brian this year was named the ‘Navy Spouse of the Year’, the first ever LGBT military spouse to be given the honor.

The couple is based at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego.

The Dallas Voice reported on the honor in March:

According to a press releases from Armed Forces Insurance and Military Spouse magazine, “As a male military spouse in a same-sex, interracial marriage, Alvarado’s recognition illustrates to the world that our military community is a strong, supportive, diverse and resilient community. Like other branch winners, he was nominated for his work in the community as a U.S. naval ombudsman at Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center and volunteer work with Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Professional Network.

“In his role as an ombudsman, he reports to the command leadership and acts as a liaison between the command and the families of the sailors who serve on base. He is also very passionate about his work with Hiring Our Heroes, working to improve the nationwide 16 percent unemployment rate within the military spouse community both on a local and national level.”

The press release notes that Alvarado was named the 2016 Naval Base Coronado Base Spouse of the Year, and has since “lead the conversation on equality within the military community and looks to further promote the Department of Defense’s Equality Initiatives.”