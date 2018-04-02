Two Men Face 100 Lashes in Public Caning After Being Arrested in Indonesia Gay Sex Raid

The Worst Case of ‘Super Gonorrhea’ is Here: What Gay Men Should Know

Two men face up to 100 lashes in a public caning after being arrested for gay sex in a raid in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

Banda Aceh is the capital of the Aceh province, where Sharia Law is practiced.

EFE reports:

Local residents in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh, the only province in Indonesia that adheres to the strict code of Islamic Sharia law, broke into the student accommodation on Thursday, confiscated condoms and telephones, and handed them over to the authorities, an activist, who requested anonymity, told EFE.

The arrested students are 21- and 24-years old; one is of Christian Batak ethnicity, while the other is Muslim.

The head of the investigation department of the Religious police, Marzuki, told the local portal Serambi that one of those arrested had admitted to the charges.

In 2017, two men were publicly caned 83 times as punishment for same-sex relations.