Grindr VP Apologizes for Sharing User HIV Statuses: WATCH

Grindr’s Vice President of Social Impact Jack Harrison-Quintana appears in a video from the company and apologizes after news emerged this week that Grindr had shared user HIV statuses with third parties.

Says Harrison-Quintana in the clip (above): I want to say at the outset very clearly that we have never and would never sell any user data, especially HIV information, to advertisers, or anyone else.”

The company announced earlier this week that it would stop sharing user HIV data in response to outrage over the revelation.

The company’s security chief Bryce Case also told Axios that its information sharing practices were misunderstood and the company was “singled out.”

Said Case, explaining that the info was being shared with a “software platform we use for debugging and optimization purposes” and not one used to sway elections: “It’s conflating an issue and trying to put us in the same camp where we really don’t belong.”

Harrison-Quintana said only “trusted contractors” receive the data in order to deliver new features and roll out messages to users.