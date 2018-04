Maryland Elementary School to Be Named for Gay Civil Rights Icon Bayard Rustin

It’s no secret that gay Olympians Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon are fond of one another. But Kenworthy couldn’t keep his lips off of Rippon at last night’s GLAAD Awards.

👀 it's all going down at the #GLAADawards with @Adaripp and @guskenworthy. Watch the full show on Logo on 4/18. pic.twitter.com/tsV4Tav2hs — GLAAD (@glaad) April 13, 2018

Kenworthy had earlier given it to him on the red carpet.