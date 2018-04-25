Kanye West Praises Trump: ‘We Are Both Dragon Energy’

Rapper Kanye West praised Donald Trump on Wednesday following several days of headlines about his support for the 45th president.

Tweeted West: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

He later added: “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Trump, of course, is thrilled.