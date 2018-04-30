Kathy Griffin: I Take Back My Apology for the Trump Photo

Lance Bass Explains Why He Never Came Out as Gay During *NSYNC as Band Gets ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ Star: WATCH

Kathy Griffin sat down with the ladies of The View to talk about her time in exile (above), one year after the release of the Trump beheading photo.

Said Griffin: “By the way, I take the apology back (expletive). And the sons, Don Jr. and Eric, or as I call them, Eddie Munster and Date Rape. Look, I’m not holding back on this family. This president is different. And I have been through the mill.”

Griffin said she regretted saying she was sorry.

“I wanted to make a statement about what a misogynist he is. And also I remember the eight years of the photos of the Obama lynching, and nobody said anything. Right? That was all okay. Facebook. That was all on Facebook. People were going to rallies with pictures of Hillary’s head decapitated at Trump rallies.”