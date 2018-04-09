SNL’s Weekend Update Destroys Mark Zuckerberg Ahead of Capitol Hill Testimony

SNL savaged Mark Zuckerberg in a ‘Weekend Update’ segment ahead of Capitol Hill testimony on the use of its users’ private data.

Alex Moffatt’s Zuckerberg immediately mocked the Facebook CEO’s robotic and awkward manner upon beginning the interview with Colin Jost:

“Hello there Colin. Begin eye contact – 2 – 3 – and away. Nailed it.”

Moffatt’s Zuckerberg said there’s no way he’d resign: “According to our data sets, I don’t have to, and you can’t make me.”

Moffatt’s Zuckerberg, who punctuated the interview with bizarre laugh-shrieks, also mocked some of the social media app’s other features: “Poke! Poke! Remember that feature? Poke! It was flirting for cowards.”

He also asserted that users would not be able to delete their data: “Phh, no! Because it’s mine. You gave it to me. No backsies. And if you don’t like it, you can suck it.”

Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 2:15 pm on Tuesday and before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Committee at 10 am on Wednesday.

The NYT writes: “In preparation for Mr. Zuckerberg’s testimony, his first such appearance, Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image from a defiant, secretive behemoth into a contrite paragon of openness, announcing a string of new privacy and anti-abuse measures and making company executives available for numerous interviews. It has also hired a team of experts, including a former special assistant to President George W. Bush, to put Mr. Zuckerberg, 33, a cerebral coder who is uncomfortable speaking in public, through a crash course in humility and charm. “