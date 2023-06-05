Indiana mayor orders city remove social media posts celebrating Pride: report

Published by

Raw Story

The mayor of an Indiana city ordered a Pride month post on official Twitter and Facebook accounts be taken down because the city “should not engage in supporting a social agenda,” the Indianapolis Star reported. The city of Westfield posted an image Thursday to its social media accounts that read, “We talk about the Westfield Way and how it sets us apart. We are committed to being a welcoming and safe community for ALL. Happy Pride Month, Westfield.” Within a day, the message had been deleted. the Star reported. The image’s removal invited backlash from residents, including the co-founder of C…

