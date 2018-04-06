Neil Patrick Goes Undercover on the Internet: WATCH

Neil Patrick Harris went undercover on Quora, Reddit, Yahoo, IMDb, Wikipedia, Twitter, and YouTube.

In his responses, NPH reveals his anti-aging secrets, what it feels like to kiss a GIRL (“given that he’s GAY”).

“I did one scene where I kissed a girl she was 85 years old. It had been a while I guess, because she went for it.”

NPH also reveals when he learned about the series finale of How I Met Your Mother, whether there’s a film where he cries, his body type, how to style your hair like him, a hotel manager doppelganger, whether he’s been on Friends, where people can buy his album, his Halloween pictures, the most badass thing about him, why he lives in Harlem, whether he’s running for governor of New Mexico, and more!