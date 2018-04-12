‘Pose’, Ryan Murphy’s Tribute to the Ballroom Scene, with Largest-Ever LGBTQ Cast: TRAILER

Timothee Chalamet’ Goes to Pot in the Follow-Up to ‘Call Me By Your Name’ – WATCH

The official trailer for Pose, Ryan Murphy’s tribute to NYC’s ballroom scene, has arrived to work the runway (above).

Said Murphy in December: “Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I’m so proud that ‘Pose’ and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production. Additionally, the first season ‘Pose’ will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters — a record in American television history. I can’t wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast.”

Murphy directs the season’s first two episodes. It premieres on June 3.