Rugby Players Blast Israel Folau, Who Says He’d Rather Walk Away from Sport Than Defy Bible

Australian rugby superstar Israel Folau penned an op-ed in the Players Voice publication about his remarks that gays are going to Hell.

In a piece called “I’m a Sinner Too”, Folau explained why he left the remarks:

I think of it this way: you see someone who is about to walk into a hole and have the chance to save him. He might be determined to maintain his course and doesn’t want to hear what you have to say. But if you don’t tell him the truth, as unpopular as it might be, he is going to fall into that hole. What do you do?

In this case, we are talking about sin as the Bible describes it, not just homosexuality, which I think has been lost on a lot of people.

There are many sins outlined in that passage from 1 Corinthians and I have been guilty of committing some of them myself.

Folau said he’d rather walk away from rugby than betray the Bible: “After we’d all talked, I told [my wife] Raelene if she felt the situation had become untenable – that I was hurting Rugby Australia, its sponsors and the Australian rugby community to such a degree that things couldn’t be worked through – I would walk away from my contract, immediately.”

Rugby Australia has refused to sanction Folau for the remarks.

Brad Weber, the one cap All Black halfback hammered Folau over the remarks, tweeting: “Kinda sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff. I can’t stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he’s saying My cousin and her partner, and my Aunty and her partner are some of the most kind, caring & loving people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. To think that I play against someone that says they’ll go to Hell for being gay disgusts me.”

All Black and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara also criticized Folau over the remarks, tweeting: “I’d like to add my voice to the conversation currently taking place. As professional rugby players, whether we like it or not, we are role models for a lot of young people. Notably, young Māori and Pasifika people. You don’t need to look far to know that young Māori/PI are overrepresented in youth suicide statistics and, as I understand it, even more so when you look to those who are part of the Rainbow community. Comments that cause further harm cannot be tolerated. Let it go on record that I am 100% against the comments that were made by Israel. It was not ok to say that. It’s not an attitude I want to see in the game I love. There is no justification for such harmful comments. To anyone, young Māori/Pasifika people especially, who may be struggling with their identity – please know that it is ok to be you. You are perfect as you are. Do not let these comments keep you from being yourself. Polynesia has been sexually diverse since forever.In the mean time, I have donated to the #NZFalcons campaign to support their involvement in the @BinghamCup2018 in June, the world championship of gay and inclusive men’s and women’s rugby.”

