RuPaul Challenges Players with Drag-Related Movie Questions on ‘Jeopardy’ – WATCH

RuPaul made a guest appearance on Jeopardy! last night, challenging contestants with drag-related questions about movies.

Tyler Perry, Nathan Lane and Gene Hackman, Robin Williams, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, and John Travolta, all came up. No doubt most of you will know the answers to these. The Jeopardy! contestants did too.

Watch the clip above.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed, at the end of the segment, that he’d be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest.

(via nnn)