Syracuse Frat Suspended After Racist, Homophobic, Anti-Semitic Videos Surface: WATCH

The Syracuse University chapter of Theta Tau was suspended on Wednesday after the school’s newspaper, The Daily Orange, obtained videos (above) which showed its members engaged, in racist, homophobic, anti-semitic oaths.

Says one member in the video: “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*****s, spIcs and most importantly, the f**king k*kes.”

The videos include simulations of oral sex, masturbation, glory holes and drug use, and mock disabled people: “He’s drooling out of his mouth because he’s retarded in a wheelchair.”

At one point, another member tells others to “Get together and [talk] about their significant others while drinking different wines and talking in gay girly accents.”

Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote an email to students and faculty, which read in part:

The conduct is deeply harmful and contrary to the values and community standards we expect of our students. There is absolutely no place at Syracuse University for behavior or language that degrades any individual or group’s race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender identity, disability or religious beliefs.

Upon confirming Theta Tau’s involvement, the University’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities immediately suspended the fraternity, effectively halting all activities. At this time, all evidence has been turned over to the Department of Public Safety, which has launched a formal investigation to identify individuals involved and to take additional legal and disciplinary action.

Syracuse University is committed to fostering a community where all our students feel welcome and are treated with dignity and respect. This behavior is unacceptable and contradicts our moral standards.

A student protest against Theta Tau was organized on campus when word of the videos surfaced, demanding their release:

The NY Post reports that Michael Abraham, executive director of the Theta Tau Central Office, said they would be investigating and says the frat members in the clips are scared for their lives, describing them as “endangered,” since the video has been released.

Said Abraham: “The behaviors described are not representative of our very diverse organization, locally or nationally, nor rational or comprehensible for the multiethnic Syracuse chapter itself,” said Abraham. “While the language that has been described is troubling and inconsistent with our values, we tend to distinguish between words and deeds as well as between individuals and groups when determining appropriate remedies and penalties.”