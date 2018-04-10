Trump Rage Tweets Over Michael Cohen Raid: ‘Attorney-Client Privilege is Dead!’

Jamie Allman, Who Said He’d Ram a Hot Poker Up David Hogg’s Ass, Resigns

Trump lashed out on Twitter Tuesday morning following an FBI raid Monday on the office and residence of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The FBI seized records related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Also seized in the raid were tax and business records, as well as emails. according to The New York Times.

Tweeted Trump: “Attorney–client privilege is dead!”

Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

He followed that up with an old favorite: “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

More to come? Probably…

Refresh for any updates.