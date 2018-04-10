Towleroad

BREAKING: Seth Meyers’ New Son Arrived Unexpectedly Fast Yesterday: WATCH

Trump Rage Tweets Over Michael Cohen Raid: ‘Attorney-Client Privilege is Dead!’

by Andy Towle
April 10, 2018 | 7:15am

Trump lashed out on Twitter Tuesday morning following an FBI raid Monday on the office and residence of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The FBI seized records related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Also seized in the raid were tax and business records, as well as emails. according to The New York Times.

Tweeted Trump: “Attorney–client privilege is dead!”

He followed that up with an old favorite: “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”

More to come? Probably…

Refresh for any updates.



You Might Also Like