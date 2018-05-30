Colton Haynes Hits on Nick Robinson in One of Two Deleted Scenes from ‘Love, Simon’ – WATCH BOTH

Colton Haynes hits on Nick Robinson in a deleted scene from the recent gay teen coming-of-age, coming-out film Love, Simon. The film was released on digital formats yesterday, and arrives on Blu-ray/DVD/4K Ultra HD on June 12.
In another deleted scene, Nick (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) tries to take Simon to the Atlanta Eagle.
