Demi Lovato and Clean Bandit’s Break-Up Bop ‘Solo’ is About Pleasuring Oneself

Coming soon to a dance floor near you, Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato have teamed up for the bouncy new summer self-love anthem “Solo”.
Sings Lovato on the track: “Since you’ve been gone/ I’ve been dancing on my own/There’s boys up in my zone/but they can’t turn me on/Cause baby you’re / the only one I’m coming for/I can’t take no more – no more – no more. I wanna fu-woop woop woop, but I’m broken hearted. Cry-cry-cry but I like to party. To-to-touch but I got nobody. So I do it solo.”
Our new single is out! “Solo” by @cleanbandit and me! Check it out here: https://t.co/R1PJOoxEaa pic.twitter.com/OJm39IMbfO
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 18, 2018