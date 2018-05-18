Towleroad

Demi Lovato and Clean Bandit’s Break-Up Bop ‘Solo’ is About Pleasuring Oneself

by Towleroad
May 18, 2018 | 9:47am

Coming soon to a dance floor near you, Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato have teamed up for the bouncy new summer self-love anthem “Solo”.

Sings Lovato on the track: “Since you’ve been gone/ I’ve been dancing on my own/There’s boys up in my zone/but they can’t turn me on/Cause baby you’re / the only one I’m coming for/I can’t take no more – no more – no more. I wanna fu-woop woop woop, but I’m broken hearted. Cry-cry-cry but I like to party. To-to-touch but I got nobody. So I do it solo.”

