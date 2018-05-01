Mark Zuckerberg Announces Facebook is Getting into the Dating Business

Mark Zuckerberg today announced that Facebook is getting into the dating business (above), allowing users to create separate profiles in the interest of forming romantic relationships with others.

The announcement sent rival dating stocks plunging, Bloomberg reports:

The feature would help connect people who aren’t Facebook friends and be for “building real, long-term relationships — not just for hookups,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said during a presentation at the company’s F8 developer conference. Match, which owns apps like Tinder and OkCupid, fell as much as 21 percent, the most in more than two years, while IAC fell as much as 14 percent.