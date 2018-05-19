Gay Couple Ordered Out of Lyft Car After They Kiss

Ben Martella and Alec Jansen, a gay Indiana couple, were ordered out of a Lyft car after the driver became offended when they kissed.

The Indy Star reports: ‘”We basically pecked, nothing out of the ordinary,” said Martella, who’s going into his sophomore year at Butler. “He looked in his rear view mirror. He was yelling. We were stunned. We didn’t know the reason for it. He said, ‘I’m going to end your ride. I can’t have that in my car. I don’t have that here.’ … I was really upset. It was a big reaction for such a small display of affection between two guys.”‘

Lyft driver in Indianapolis orders gay couple out of his car after they kiss https://t.co/6UdbM4cWlj pic.twitter.com/1MccG4PAyK — IndyStar (@indystar) May 18, 2018

Jansen added that the experience “didn’t seem…real.”

After Martella complained to Lyft, he said he received an impersonal email signed by someone named “George” that said the company had taken action. The company was later contacted by the Indianapolis Star and said it had “deactivated the driver but offered few additional details.