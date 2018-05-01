Roseanne: ‘I Don’t Give a F–k’ What People Think of My Support for Trump

Roseanne Barr sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about the return of Roseanne to the air, and the show’s success. She also dismissed the anger over her support for Trump.

Said Barr: “Oh yeah, people are mad about that. But, you know, I don’t give a f**k….Well everybody had to choose for themselves according to their own conscience who they thought was the lesser of two evils. You know, everybody chose that. So, I’m not gonna put anybody down who didn’t vote like me. This is America. It’s a free country. And, you know, when you weigh it all together, you know, I just felt like we needed a whole new thing, all the way, bottom to top.”