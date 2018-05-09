Sabrina McKenzie, Eric Dane, Katy Perry, Matt Drudge, Gina Haspel, Spice Girls, Million Dollar Listing: HOT LINKS

Cynthia Nixon Resurrects 1977 Ed Koch Smear, Flips It: ‘Vote for the Homo, Not for the Cuomo’

GEORGIA SENATE CANDIDATE. “I love homosexuals.” ‘Sabrina McKenzie is running against Sen. Steve Henson, an LGBTQ ally and Senate Minority Leader, for the District 41 seat in the May 22 primary. Supporters of Henson compiled a background paper on McKenzie that details numerous anti-LGBTQ views she expressed on Twitter and in YouTube videos. The opposition research was provided to Project Q Atlanta. In the posts, McKenzie speaks out against same-sex marriage and promotes her support of a controversial anti-LGBT “religious freedom” bill that Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed in 2016. The anti-LGBTQ posts remain live. In response to questions about them, McKenzie insisted that she “loves homosexuals” and had a gay brother.’

SCOTT PRUITT. EPA chief took Blackhawk helicopter to visit coal mine.

GINA HASPEL. Trump CIA pick says she would not follow “immoral” orders: ‘In an at-times testy exchange with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Haspel said that the CIA was bound to uphold U.S. law and “American values,” and that the country had determined that such interrogation practices run counter to those values.’

BOY SCOUTS. Mormon Church to sever 100-year-old ties to Boy Scouts after name change to Scouts BSA. ‘The church announced Tuesday evening that it will sever ties with the organization, effective Dec. 31, 2019, according to a news release. The church said it’s making the change to better serve its worldwide congregation. “As a global church with millions of children and youth, we need to address diverse needs and fortify all children and youth with gospel-centered growth and learning experiences now more than ever,” the church said in a joint statement with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).’

IRAN DEAL. Trump’s threat to European allies.

JAMES COMEY. Former FBI director marks one year since his firing.

ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN. Andrew Cuomo appoints special prosecutor to investigate assault allegations against former attorney general: “Cuomo, who was among the first to call on Schneiderman to resign, tapped Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas for the job. Singas “will investigate, and if warranted, prosecute, any and all matters concerning the public allegations against Mr. Schneiderman, as reflected in The New Yorker article dated May 7, 2018, titled ‘Four Women Accuse New York’s Attorney General of Physical Abuse,'” Cuomo said in a letter.”

MATT DRUDGE. On Trump’s threat to the press. “I fear the future result of Trump’s crusade on ‘fake news’ will be licensing of all reporters. [Dems already floated this in the senate pre-Trump.] The mop up on this issue is going to be excruciating…”

WEST VIRGINIA. Republicans relieved as Blankenship loses: “A night Republicans feared would end in disaster in at least one state instead produced Senate nominees that party leaders are pleased to run against three vulnerable Democratic senators in November’s midterm elections. In West Virginia, Don Blankenship — the ex-convict and coal baron who had taken aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “China family,” in a reference to his wife and in-laws’ heritage — finished third behind Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who CNN has projected will win, and Rep. Evan Jenkins, the second-place finisher.”

PITTSBURGH. City’s first openly gay boxer makes pro debut on May 25: “I’d love nothing more than to walk to the ring and see members of my community, sh*t, I’d love to see the seats full of drag queens! I’ve worked in this community since I was 14. I love this community. They are my family and to see them come out and support me on this night would be so amazing.”

TENNESSEE. Man says he was sucker-punched because he’s gay. ” He said he was approached by a stranger, who yelled a homophobic slur, and then pushed him to the ground. After Albers stood back up, he said the man punched him in the face.”

MONETIZATION. Black market for YouTube views thrives: “There’s a burgeoning market in social media likes and subscribers across all platforms, not just YouTube. Devumi, a social-media marketing company, which The New York Times revealed had provided millions of fake followers on Twitter to celebrities and businesspeople in the U.S. and U.K., sells 10,000 YouTube views for $64.”

