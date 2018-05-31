Towleroad

BREAKING: Samantha Bee Apologizes: ‘I Deeply Regret’ Using the C-Word to Describe Ivanka Trump

by Andy Towle
May 31, 2018 | 3:51pm

Samantha Bee ivanka trump

Samantha Bee apologized on Thursday for a video we posted earlier today  (which has since been pulled) in which she used the C-word to describe Ivanka Trump.

Tweeted Bee: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Said Bee in the clip, which criticized Ivanka for tweeting a picture of herself with her child as reports of immigrant children being separated from their families flood the news: “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but, let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c**t He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f**king stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denounced Bee: “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Some reactions from Twitter:

