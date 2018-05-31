Samantha Bee Apologizes: ‘I Deeply Regret’ Using the C-Word to Describe Ivanka Trump

Samantha Bee apologized on Thursday for a video we posted earlier today (which has since been pulled) in which she used the C-word to describe Ivanka Trump.

Tweeted Bee: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Said Bee in the clip, which criticized Ivanka for tweeting a picture of herself with her child as reports of immigrant children being separated from their families flood the news: “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but, let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c**t He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f**king stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denounced Bee: “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Some reactions from Twitter:

Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night. Watch it here: https://t.co/Y6yZVG6AjF SAM BEE: TRUTH-TELLER! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 31, 2018

I am just checking: are these the people that are mad at Samantha Bee? pic.twitter.com/kOmNzocYrS — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) May 31, 2018

The language used by Samantha Bee is abhorrent. What do you think @realDonaldTrump, should we grab her by the pussy or move on her like a bitch? — Gord Macey (@GordMacey) May 31, 2018

Important:

– New efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act

– A death count of over 4,000 in Puerto Rico Not important:

– What Samantha Bee said — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) May 31, 2018

That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used . But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 31, 2018

The politically correct term for what Samantha Bee said is “wherever” as in “blood coming out of her” OR “pussy” as in “grab her by the.” — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 31, 2018

Samantha Bee’s comments were so hate filled and so over the top vulgar, that she’s already been called by The White House Correspondents Dinner about being next years speaker. #SamanthaBee — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) May 31, 2018

Stating the obvious here, but… The brilliant Samantha Bee is a national treasure. The feckless Ivanka Trump is a national embarrassment.#feckless — Greg Olear (@gregolear) May 31, 2018

The same people who defended Roseanne and said it was outrageous for her to lose her job now want Samantha Bee to get fired. These people don't have a moral compass, it's all performative outrage. — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 31, 2018