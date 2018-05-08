Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan Guide Us on a Tour of Their NYC Apartment: WATCH

Architectural Digest got a tour of Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan’s NoHo apartment, guided by the actor and the model/actor/artist themselves.

Highlights of the tour included McMillan’s collection of more than 55 crystals, Tennessee Williams’ cocaine dish, ashes of dead dogs and cats, Rorschach test prints, and the bathtub where McMillan submerges his nipples and knees four days a week.

The video above accompanies a story on the couple – you can view more photos over at the AD site.