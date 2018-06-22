‘FOX & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Excuses Trump’s Immigration Policy: ‘These Aren’t *Our* Kids’ – WATCH

ABC’s ‘What Would You Do?’ Put Unwitting Customers in Front of a Gay Couple and an Anti-Gay Baker: WATCH

FOX & Friends is giving a pass to Donald Trump on his cruel and inhumane child separation practices because it’s not like he’s hurting American kids.

Said host Brian Kilmeade: “We just can’t let everyone in that wants to be here. Like it or not, these aren’t our kids. Show them compassion, but it’s not like he’s doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country. And now people are saying they’re more important than people in our country…”

Trump on Friday morning accused Democrats of cooking up “phony stories of sadness and grief” around his policy.

We must maintain a Strong Southern Border. We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections. Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018