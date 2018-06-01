Gay Twins Come Out to Mom in Touching YouTube Vid: WATCH

Gay Denver Couple Speaks Out After Stabbing Suspect is Released on Bail: ‘What if He Wants Revenge?’

Cooper and Luc Coyle, twin 19-year-old aspiring fashion photographers, vloggers, and social media personalities, came out to their channel and their mom (above) this week in one of their videos.

Said their mom: “I understand you want us to know…As long as you’re happy, and you know who you are, that makes daddy and I happy. We’re happy if you’re happy. We just want you to be happy. If this is who you are, then this is who you are. You’re born that way. You’re not different from anybody else. You’re my babies, I love you. Daddy and I are always here for you, to support you, to be whoever you want to be.”

Added mom: “You should never hide who you are…It’s not really a surprise, but I would never assume anybody to be anybody.”

It’s impossible to watch and not think of Austin and Aaron Rhodes, gay twins with the most watched coming out video on YouTube with more than 26 million views.

And here’s a Q&A if you’re interested in knowing them better: