Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Apologizes for Eating at Chick-Fil-A

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized after coming under fire for eating at Chick-Fil-A during Pride month. Dorsey came under criticism after tweeting that he had just paid for a meal at the anti-LGBTQ fast food restaurant.

After the tweet, Dorsey was called out by followers, including former CNN reporter Soledad O’Brien, who said “This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack.”

This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack https://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2018

Dorsey replied that he “forgot about their background.”

You’re right. Completely forgot about their background — jack (@jack) June 10, 2018

Chick-Fil-A has been donating to anti-LGBTQ groups for at least a decade. A few years back CEO Dan Cathy said he wanted to put the controversy behind him but no remediation ever materialized.