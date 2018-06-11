Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Apologizes for Eating at Chick-Fil-A

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized after coming under fire for eating at Chick-Fil-A during Pride month. Dorsey came under criticism after tweeting that he had just paid for a meal at the anti-LGBTQ fast food restaurant.
Boost @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/W03oKeGgGT
— jack (@jack) June 10, 2018
After the tweet, Dorsey was called out by followers, including former CNN reporter Soledad O’Brien, who said “This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack.”
This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack https://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2018
Dorsey replied that he “forgot about their background.”
You’re right. Completely forgot about their background
— jack (@jack) June 10, 2018
Chick-Fil-A has been donating to anti-LGBTQ groups for at least a decade. A few years back CEO Dan Cathy said he wanted to put the controversy behind him but no remediation ever materialized.