Dorsey Has a Plan to Free the Internet from Google, Wealthy Investors

Published by

The Street

By Luc Olinga The founder of Twitter has long advocated for a democratic internet with users who control their data. Twitter (TWTR) – Get Twitter Inc. Report seems to be behind him. If Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of the microblogging website continues to monitor behind the scenes the eventful acquisition of the platform for $44 billion by his friend and fellow billionaire Elon Musk, he’s being quiet about it. Instead, the entrepreneur has decided to finally take action to which is one of his latest fights. Dorsey wants a new and decentralized internet. The emergence of the blockcha…

Read More