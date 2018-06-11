Maine Becomes Third State to Offer Non-Binary Gender Identification on Driver’s Licenses and IDs

Maine has become the third state in the U.S. to offer non-binary gender identification on driver’s licenses and IDs.

The Maine Secretary of State: ‘Upon receipt of a completed Gender Designation Form, the BMV will issue a sticker for the license or ID that will read: “Gender has been changed to X – Non-binary.” At this time, the face of the credential will still show an “M” for male or “F” for female. In conjunction with a system upgrade and new design for licenses and IDs, which will be available by July 2019, the gender information on the front of the card will be displayed as “M”, “F” or “X” and the sticker will be phased out. Prior to issuance of the new credential design in 2019, non-binary gender stickers will be issued by the main office of the BMV, located at 101 Hospital St. in Augusta. Customers can submit the gender designation form at any BMV branch office.’

California and Oregon also offer the designation, as does the District of Columbia.