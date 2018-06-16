Harry Styles Wants to ‘Make America Gay Again’ – WATCH

The crowd went wild in Philadelphia on Friday night when British singer-songwriter Harry Styles held up a rainbow flag that said “Make America Gay Again”.

Harry holding a “Make America Gay Again” flag – Philadelphia, PA – June 25 (via @Ausley_Styles) pic.twitter.com/1AGzMHoUKt — Harry Styles Daily (@harrystylsdaily) June 16, 2018

Styles has been showing support for the LGBTQ community throughout his tour. He has even been selling tour merchandise – rainbow t-shirts with the phrase “Treat People With Kindness” – that benefit GLSEN.