Towleroad

Harry Styles Wants to ‘Make America Gay Again’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 16, 2018 | 6:26am

The crowd went wild in Philadelphia on Friday night when British singer-songwriter Harry Styles held up a rainbow flag that said “Make America Gay Again”.

Enjoy.

Styles has been showing support for the LGBTQ community throughout his tour. He has even been selling tour merchandise – rainbow t-shirts with the phrase “Treat People With Kindness” – that benefit GLSEN.

