MNEK’s ‘Colour’ Featuring Hailee Steinfeld is Here to Light Up Pride Month: WATCH

Just in time for Pride month, MNEK dropped the light and bright “Colour”, an anthem celebrating diversity featuring Hailee Steinfeld.

In March, MNEK made headlines for sparring with a homophobic commenter on his Instagram account, who made the remark in response to his video “Tongue” that “you can clearly see a demon is in control of this guy.”

Said MNEK: “first of all, i’d like to say a continued thank you to everyone who’s been supporting #TONGUE, still – it means the world. @bradleyandpablo and i took a risk and i’ve received such amazing messages from people old to young, black to white saying how much they’re enjoying my music. OBVIOUSLY, throughout what i’m doing, there will be people who don’t like it, don’t get it, or are just straight up uncomfortable with how gay it is 🏳️‍🌈. i’ve been working in this industry for a long time and have earned the right to now perform in a way that exhibits the true me. I’m aware it’s not something everyone is used to seeing but that’s exactly why I wanted to do it. loving another man is not a demonic act, especially not in a music video! If videos like mine can help a young kid come to terms with their truth, I’m doing more good in the world than a keyboard warrior – soooooo If you’re a homophobe and want to spray hate on comments etc etc. you should know that my moodboard rn is BLACK FAGGOT POP SUPERSTAR 💅🏾 so it’s about to get eeeeeven gayer – whether ya like it or NAHHTTT. get with the program or get out !😘 ”