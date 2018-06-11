Robert De Niro Says ‘F–k Trump’ at Tony Awards, Earning Massive Ovation: WATCH

The Grit and Heart of the 2018 Tony Award Winners Show Theatre Is More Relevant Than Ever: RECAP

Robert De Niro earned a massive ovation at the 2018 Tony Awards last night when he appeared on stage and said, “I’m gonna say one thing. F–k Trump.”

“It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f–k Trump.”

The expletive was bleeped out on U.S. television, but have a look at the uncensored moment:

De Niro was introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen.

It’s far from the first time De Niro has spoken about Trump.

In addition to playing special counsel Robert Mueller on SNL, you may recall a spot De Niro recorded a month before the 2016 election in which he said: “I mean he is so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig. A con, a bullshit artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Doesn’t do his homework. Doesn’t care. Thinks he’s gaming society. Doesn’t pay his taxes. He’s an idiot. Colin Powell said it best: he’s a national disaster. He’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry that this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo, has wound up where he has. He talks how he’d like to punch people in the face?… Well, I’d like to punch him in the face. This is somebody we want for president? I don’t think so. What I care about is the direction of this country, and what I’m very very worried about is that it might go the wrong direction with someone like Donald Trump. If you care about your future, vote for it.”