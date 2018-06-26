Sickening Posters Proclaim ‘Happy AIDS Month’, Warn ‘Gays Are a Walking Disease’

A neo-Nazi group has blanketed a street in Melbourne, Australia with sickening posters that say “gays are a walking disease” and “Happy AIDS Month” among other things.

We may have won last years divisive an unnecessary postal vote on #marriageequality, but the hateful harvest of that time continues. Nazi group plasters Melbourne street with “Happy AIDS Month” posters https://t.co/EVBX8d8CyS pic.twitter.com/eXWqIOXxGk — Paul Kidd (@paulkidd) June 26, 2018

The Sydney Star Observer reports: “The posters, bearing the website address of Antipodean Resistance, were seen along Prahran’s Chapel Street on Saturday.”

Said Dr Dvir Abramovich, chair of civil rights group Anti-Defamation Commission, in a statement to the paper: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this virulent strain of homophobia that is polluting and violating our streets. There should be no room in Victoria for such contempt and hatred by a neo-Nazi group which is determined to vilify our diverse and vibrant LGBTIQ community, and send a message of fear and intimidation. These kinds of deplorable attacks will certainly shake many to the core and warrant priority response from the police and government. It is also a grim reminder that unchecked bigotry and incitement can ultimately lead to violence. Unfortunately, over the last few years we have seen a surge in racist rhetoric and white-supremacist activity across our nation, and we call on all good people to stand together and to say that we can turn back this dangerous tide.”