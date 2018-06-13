Law Firm Abandons Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen, Signaling He is Likely to Cooperate with Investigators

New Jersey’s Capital City Trenton Just Elected its First Gay Mayor, Reed Gusciora, in Stunning Upset Win

Attorneys for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen have abandoned his case, signaling that he is likely to cooperate with investigators, according to reports.

ABC News reports:

As attorneys for Michael Cohen rush to meet Judge Kimba Wood’s Friday deadline to complete a privilege review of over 3.7 million documents seized in the April 9 raids of Cohen’s New York properties and law office, a source representing this matter has disclosed to ABC News that the law firm handling the case for Cohen is not expected to represent him going forward…

…Cohen, now with no legal representation, is likely to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York, sources said. This development, which is believed to be imminent, will likely hit the White House, family members, staffers and counsels hard.

Evgeny A. Freidman, a Russian immigrant known as the “Taxi King” and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen‘s business partner, agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller in May in exchange for avoiding jail time.

Many speculated that the agreement with Freidman would be used as leverage to get Cohen to flip and work with investigators.