Andrew Rannells Tells Stephen Colbert Where He Learned to Snort Things Through a Straw: WATCH

Andrew Rannells sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday night to talk about The Boys in the Band and how the all-star cast is keeping things interesting halfway through their run.

Rannells told Colbert that he and Jim Parsons “like to have fun” by whispering things in each other’s ears upon entering the stage.

Rannells also said he learned to snort things through a straw as a child because his father watched Miami Vice: “I learned all about the cartel at a young age. I didn’t know what they were snorting but it seemed fun. So sometimes you’d, you know, bust open a Pixie Stick and cut up some lines. I didn’t know what I was doing but I was like, ‘It seems right.’ If it’s good enough for Crockett and Tubbs it’s good enough for me.”