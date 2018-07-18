Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Miami Man Arrested for Conning Men into Sex Acts, Filming Them, and Posting Them on ‘Straightboyz’ Pay Site

Taron Egerton, Jeff Goldblum, The Queen, Chris Gagin, Timothee Chalamet, Duncan Hunter, Thai Rescue: HOT LINKS

by Andy Towle
July 18, 2018 | 4:30pm

THAI CAVE RESCUE. One of rescued boys describes what it was like seeing first rescuer: “I didn’t know what to say. All I was able to say was hello…”

NEW TRUMP LIE. Queen reviewed honor guard on his visit for first time in 70 years: “Contrary to Trump’s statement, however, the queen has reviewed her honor guard many times over the last 70 years. The tradition often takes place during visits from foreign officials, including during former President Obama’s visit in 2011.”

INTEL BRIEFING. Trump skips it again: “For the second consecutive day since he broke with America’s spy agencies over Russia’s election meddling, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will not get an intelligence briefing. The daily presidential guidance email sent out each evening by the White House initially featured only one item, an 11:30 a.m. Cabinet meeting. It was was updated Wednesday morning to include a 2 p.m. press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

A BRIDGE TOO FAR. Ohio County GOP Chair Chris Gagin resigns over Trump. “In the moment, you can’t recapture the gravitas that the President of the United States had available to him yesterday. To make that clarification in the Cabinet room in the White House without President Putin being there, to hear it, to see it in his eyes, the conviction in his statement, I don’t see this as anything other than sort of what has to be put out from a political standpoint. It’s just going to take a good while, I believe, to rebuild the president’s credibility with President Putin.”

REMAKE OF THE DAY. Timothee Chalamet in Dune? ‘Dune is complicated as all get out, so it’s in Denis’ best interests to have a cutie like Timothée up on the screen to help distract everyone in the audience from thinking “What the hell is this sh*t all about?”’

BRETT KAVANAUGH. 100+ civil rights groups call on Senate to reject Trump SCOTUS nominee. The letter.

JAMES COMEY. Vote for Democrats this fall.

LIPS ARE SEALED. Republicans see no upside in speaking out against Trump.

REP. DUNCAN HUNTER. “I don’t care if President Trump misspeaks.”

USDA. Trump nominates pesticide company executive to lead the US Department of Agriculture.

JOEL MCHALE. Putting on a gun show.

HATE CRIME. Gay rights activist has rainbow flag ripped from door on Long Island.

GEORGETTE KENNEBRAE. Gay Black rabbi shattering stereotypes: “As a Jew of color, Rabbi Georgette Kennebrae has had her fair share of experiences that have made her feel less than welcome in the Jewish community. People sometimes assume that she is a member of the synagogue janitorial staff rather than the rabbi. Sometimes when visiting a synagogue, she’ll be asked if she’s lost.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Taron Egerton in Robin Hood.

GIANT STATUE OF THE DAY. Massive Jeff Goldblum statue from Jurassic Park appears near London’t Tower Bridge.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Pablo Buosi.

_every hair must be brushed☝🏼

A post shared by pablobuosi 🦉 (@buho___) on

