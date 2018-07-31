Matt Baume Goes Back in TV Time to Re-View a Groundbreaking Gay ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Episode: WATCH

‘Call Me By Your Name’ on Starz, ‘Real Housewives of NY’ on a Sinking Ship, ‘Making It’ and More TV This Week

Matt Baume took a deep dive into “My Brother’s Keeper”, the groundbreaking Mary Tyler Moore episode in which Phyllis tried to set Mary up with her brother Ben.

Wrote Baume: “The year was 1973. Homosexuality was considered a mental illness, you could be arrested for being gay in most of the country, no openly gay or lesbian person had ever been elected to public office. And Mary Tyler Moore, America’s sweetheart, put a gay man in front of viewers for an entire episode without anyone noticing until the last minute — and then acted like it was no big deal. When it was, in fact, a very very very big deal.”